Liverpool's Salah named FWA Men's Footballer of the Year

Sports

Reuters
29 April, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2022, 09:58 pm

Related News

Liverpool's Salah named FWA Men's Footballer of the Year

Salah, who also won in 2018, got 48% of the vote, ahead of Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham United's Declan Rice who came second and third respectively.

Reuters
29 April, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2022, 09:58 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was named England's Men's Footballer of the Year on Friday in the annual vote of the Football Writers' Association (FWA), with the Egypt international picking up the award for the second time.

Salah, who also won in 2018, got 48% of the vote, ahead of Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham United's Declan Rice who came second and third respectively.

The 29-year-old has 30 goals and 14 assists in 44 games for Liverpool this season and remains a key part of Juergen Klopp's team, who are one point behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League with five matches left.

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr took home the Women's Footballer of the Year award with 40% of the vote, beating Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema and City's Lauren Hemp.

Australia international Kerr is the top scorer in the Women's Super League this season with 18 goals.

Both Salah and Kerr will receive their awards on May 5, the FWA said.

Football

Mo Salah / Mohamed Salah / Sam Kerr

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s Tesla master plan won’t fit Twitter

Elon Musk’s Tesla master plan won’t fit Twitter

9h | Panorama
Farhadul Islam is one of the 15 core snake rescuers of the voluntary organisation Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How a snake-bite turned a boy into a snake rescuer

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘The aim of data localisation should be protecting data not controlling users’

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Approaching 30? Apparel industry no longer needs you

14h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Spotlight with Sharier

Spotlight with Sharier

3h | Videos
Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

3h | Videos
Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

3h | Videos
Another country recognises Bitcoin

Another country recognises Bitcoin

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
You can insure yourself at banks from this year
Economy

You can insure yourself at banks from this year