Liverpool's Salah enjoys one of his best days in record win over United

Sports

Reuters
06 March, 2023, 11:55 am
06 March, 2023

Liverpool's Salah enjoys one of his best days in record win over United

Salah claimed the individual record with their fourth and sixth goals during the second half at Anfield and took off his shirt to celebrate his club's biggest-ever win over United.

Reuters
06 March, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 12:01 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah celebrated what he described as "one of my best days" by scoring twice in a record 7-0 hammering of arch-rivals Manchester United to become the Merseyside club's Premier League top scorer on Sunday.

Salah claimed the individual record with their fourth and sixth goals during the second half at Anfield and took off his shirt to celebrate his club's biggest-ever win over United.

Salah, who scored for a sixth straight match against United in all competitions, reached 129 goals for Liverpool in the Premier League, taking him past the mark of Englishman Robbie Fowler, who congratulated the Egyptian on Twitter.

"I cannot describe it. This is one of my best days of my life, and I broke the record that I was seeking from the time I came to the club," Salah told beIN Sports with a smile.

"We entered the match, and our goal was to win ... Everyone was hungry to score, and we scored seven and I hope this will give us a boost, not an excessive confidence... and also we can continue to win until we end the season in the top four."

Liverpool's fourth win in five league matches lifted them above Newcastle United into fifth spot on 42 points, three behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

"I think we succeeded in taking advantage of all the chances, and our finishing was great from all the players" Salah, who scored his first Liverpool goal in 2017, added.

In addition to Salah's brace, forwards Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez each scored twice before Roberto Firmino came off the bench to send Juergen Klopp's side into seventh heaven.

"After we all scored the goals I wanted Firmino and (Diogo) Jota to score, and Firmino was able to score," Salah said.

On Saturday, Liverpool visit Bournemouth, who lost 3-2 at leaders Arsenal on Saturday, before travelling to Real Madrid on Wednesday in the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie trying to overturn their 5-2 defeat at Anfield.

Football

Mohamed Salah / Liverpool FC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

