Liverpool's credentials face Newcastle test, Man Utd seek Premier League lift off

Sports

AFP
25 August, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2023, 12:03 pm

Related News

Liverpool's credentials face Newcastle test, Man Utd seek Premier League lift off

Title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal are two of only three sides with six points from their opening two games of the new campaign.

AFP
25 August, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2023, 12:03 pm
Liverpool&#039;s credentials face Newcastle test, Man Utd seek Premier League lift off

Liverpool's new-look midfield faces a stern examination as the Reds put their Premier League title aspirations to the test at Newcastle on Sunday, while Manchester United aim to kickstart their campaign against Nottingham Forest.

Title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal are two of only three sides with six points from their opening two games of the new campaign.

But it is Brighton who top the table after shrugging off the sales of key midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo to score eight goals in their opening two games.

Liverpool's failure to beat Chelsea to Caicedo or Romeo Lavia has seen their transfer business heavily criticised by many of their own fans.

The Reds instead landed 30-year-old Japan captain Wataru Endo as their replacement for the departed Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Endo, described by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as a "real monster", could make his first start at St James' Park in an early indicator of who could rival City and Arsenal for the title.

Newcastle leapfrogged Liverpool into the top four last season despite the Reds winning both clashes between the sides.

The Magpies thrashed highly-fancied Aston Villa 5-1 at home on the opening weekend of the campaign, but were brought back down to earth by an inability to match champions City in a 1-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool will have Mac Allister available after his red card on his home debut in a 3-1 win over Bournemouth was rescinded.

Mount's absence a solution for Man Utd?
Hope that United can challenge for their first league title in 11 years has already dwindled after a sloppy 2-0 defeat at Tottenham followed a woeful performance at home to Wolves, despite escaping with a 1-0 win on that occasion.

Erik ten Hag's men have suffered from a lack of cutting edge up front in the absence of new striker Rasmus Hojlund, out with a back injury.

The Dane misses the visit of Nottingham Forest on Saturday, but another injury to Mason Mount may simplify things for Ten Hag.

Fitting captain Bruno Fernandes and Mount, a close-season signing from Chelsea, into the same midfield has proved problematic in the opening weeks of the season.

United lost just two of 25 games in which the trio of Fernandes, Cristian Eriksen and Casemiro started in midfield last season.

Two of the three clubs to lose their opening two games face off on Saturday when troubled Everton host Wolves at Goodison Park.

Everton have narrowly avoided the drop for the past two years and look set for another season of suffering, with Sean Dyche trying to patch the holes in his squad on a shoestring budget by Premier League standards.

The Toffees' troubles on the field have been compounded by the collapse of a deal this week for an American investment group to inject capital into the club for a 25 percent stake.

"It's just the way Everton's been for a number of months, years even," said Dyche. "It's our job to change the story. It always starts on the pitch, with me and the team changing the rhetoric."

Wolves' own financial problems led to the departure of manager Julen Lopetegui who resigned on the eve of the season.

A dominant performance in Gary O'Neil's first game in charge went unrewarded at Old Trafford, but optimism from that display was wiped away in a 4-1 thrashing at home to Brighton last weekend.

Football

Premier League / manchester united / Arsenal / liverpool / Newcastle United

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside the social media blessing of restaurant business

Inside the social media blessing of restaurant business

4h | Features
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Wari Club: Dhaka's oldest sporting club fights for survival

4h | Panorama
India joins elite club on the Moon. What are our plans?

India joins elite club on the Moon. What are our plans?

2h | Panorama
Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

22h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

'Rocket Women' of India Ritu Karidhal the mastermind behind Chandrayaan-3

'Rocket Women' of India Ritu Karidhal the mastermind behind Chandrayaan-3

17h | TBS World
Opposition to Putin is such a terrible outcome?

Opposition to Putin is such a terrible outcome?

19h | TBS World
BRICS invites 6 countries to be new members

BRICS invites 6 countries to be new members

18h | TBS World
Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19