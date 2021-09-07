Liverpool working to get midfielder Keita back from Guinea following coup

Sports

Reuters
07 September, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 04:43 pm

Related News

Liverpool working to get midfielder Keita back from Guinea following coup

While the country's borders have reportedly been closed, the Moroccan team were allowed safe passage home later on Sunday.

Reuters
07 September, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 04:43 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Liverpool are in touch with authorities to safely bring back midfielder Naby Keita following a military coup in his homeland of Guinea, the club said on Monday.

The 26-year-old was supposed to take part in Guinea's World Cup qualifier against Morocco in Conakry when the game was called off after a group of soldiers reportedly ousted President Alpha Conde and later dissolved the government on Sunday.

"We are in constant contact with Naby and have had regular communication via his national team management," Liverpool said in a statement.

"We are satisfied that he is safe and well cared for. Obviously the situation is fluid and we will maintain regular dialogue with the relevant authorities as we work to get Naby back to Liverpool in a timely and secure manner."

While the country's borders have reportedly been closed, the Moroccan team were allowed safe passage home later on Sunday.

Keita started Liverpool's opening two league games and was an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea. Liverpool next face Leeds United on Sept. 12 after the international break.

Football

Naby Keita / Guinea / military coup / Liverpool FC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

20h | Videos
Ground Force: Conceptual storytelling album

Ground Force: Conceptual storytelling album

20h | Videos
Endangered Dolphins

Endangered Dolphins

20h | Videos
Afghanistan's all-female orchestra ‘Zohra’ falls silent

Afghanistan's all-female orchestra ‘Zohra’ falls silent

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

3
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

4
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places