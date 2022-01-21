Liverpool won't repeat 'freak of nature' 7-0 win at Palace: Klopp

Sports

Reuters
21 January, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 08:51 pm

Related News

Liverpool won't repeat 'freak of nature' 7-0 win at Palace: Klopp

Klopp said that Palace had found stability under Patrick Vieira and that he expected a battle against a tough side who sit 11th in the standings.

Reuters
21 January, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 08:51 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp does not expect his side to repeat last season's heroics away at Crystal Palace when they smashed the London side 7-0, saying on Friday that that huge win was a "freak of nature".

Klopp said that Palace had found stability under Patrick Vieira and that he expected a battle against a tough side who sit 11th in the standings.

"That (7-0 win) was a one off. These days happen, it's a freak of nature and it doesn't happen usually," Klopp told reporters ahead of Sunday's match.

"They've changed and improved. They look like a really stable team now. It's a really good Premier League team with a few really unlucky results, I would say."

Despite key scorers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane being away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Liverpool will go in with increased confidence after they reached the League Cup final with a 2-0 win at Arsenal on Thursday.

"Last night the boys were flying - loud music, those kind of things. That's how it should be," Klopp added.

"We feel good in this moment (about the League Cup) but we need to create a different atmosphere until Crystal Palace because they do not give out presents."

Klopp said midfielder Harvey Elliott could return after the international break, having spent almost five months out of action due to ankle surgery.

"It's outstanding to have him back. He's an outstanding boy. He was out for a long time so we cannot rush it, but he looked directly like he could play," Klopp said.

"I'm pretty sure after the international break he should be ready."

Klopp said midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is training again and could rejoin the squad on Sunday after recovering from an ankle injury which kept him out of action against his former club in Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg win.

Football

Juergen Klopp / Jurgen Klopp / Liverpool FC / Crystal Palace / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Of birds, books and beyond

6h | Panorama
Professor Md Mizanur Rahman and Sheikh Kabir Hossain. Illustration: TBS

Why most Bangladeshis are not covered by insurance

9h | Panorama
Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

2d | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

1h | Videos
Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

1h | Videos
3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1d | Videos
Record tea production in country’s history

Record tea production in country’s history

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre