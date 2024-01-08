Liverpool stage late show to stun Arsenal in FA Cup third round

Sports

AFP
08 January, 2024, 12:35 am
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 12:38 am

Related News

Liverpool stage late show to stun Arsenal in FA Cup third round

Jurgen Klopp's side rode their luck for long spells as Arsenal wasted a series of chances to take the lead at the Emirates Stadium.

AFP
08 January, 2024, 12:35 am
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 12:38 am
Liverpool stage late show to stun Arsenal in FA Cup third round

Liverpool survived an Arsenal barrage to seal a place in the FA Cup fourth round in dramatic fashion as two late goals secured a gritty 2-0 win on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side rode their luck for long spells as Arsenal wasted a series of chances to take the lead at the Emirates Stadium.

Gunners defender Jakub Kiwior headed Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick into his own net with 10 minutes left and Luis Diaz wrapped up the smash and grab raid in stoppage-time.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Football

Arsenal / liverpool / FA Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

One of the most noticeable updates to the X1 is its revamped exterior which exudes a tougher and more muscular presence than its predecessor. Photo: Akif Hamid

Navigating luxury: A test drive through the features of BMW’s updated X1

5h | Wheels
Photo: Nayem Ali

When cacophony faded into quietness

6h | Features
Foundry owners claim that no one in the country can match the work of Kaliganj or Boroitola’s work in making propellers. Photo caption: Rajib Dhar

Low demand, high woes: A shrinking propeller business

13h | Panorama
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters

Israel-Hamas War pushing the Middle East to a regional war

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

4h | Videos
Business travel is declining due to online convenience

Business travel is declining due to online convenience

3h | Videos
Bangladesh's economic growth to slow to 5.6% in FY24: UN

Bangladesh's economic growth to slow to 5.6% in FY24: UN

2h | Videos
Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

6h | Videos