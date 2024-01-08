Liverpool stage late show to stun Arsenal in FA Cup third round

Liverpool survived an Arsenal barrage to seal a place in the FA Cup fourth round in dramatic fashion as two late goals secured a gritty 2-0 win on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side rode their luck for long spells as Arsenal wasted a series of chances to take the lead at the Emirates Stadium.

Gunners defender Jakub Kiwior headed Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick into his own net with 10 minutes left and Luis Diaz wrapped up the smash and grab raid in stoppage-time.