Liverpool sign midfielder Szoboszlai from Leipzig for 70 million euros

The 22-year-old arrives at Anfield after British media reported Liverpool paid a 70 million euros ($76.37 million) release clause in his contract.

Photo: Liverpool
Liverpool have signed Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

The 22-year-old arrives at Anfield after British media reported Liverpool paid a 70 million euros ($76.37 million) release clause in his contract.

Szoboszlai becomes the club's second recruit under new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke after Argentine Alexis Mac Allister as Liverpool look to revamp their midfield following a disappointing season.

"The last three or four days went really long, it was not that easy. But at the end I'm here, I'm happy and I can't wait to get started," Szoboszlai said in a statement.

"(A) really historic club, really good players, good coach, everything is good. For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good."

The Hungary international scored 20 goals and provided 22 assists in 91 games since joining Leipzig in the 2021 winter transfer window.

Szoboszlai helped Leipzig win back-to-back German cups, and scored their second goal as the beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in last season's final in early June.

