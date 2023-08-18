Liverpool sign Japan midfielder Endo from Stuttgart

Sports

Reuters
18 August, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2023, 06:46 pm

Related News

Liverpool sign Japan midfielder Endo from Stuttgart

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported Liverpool offered around 16 million pounds ($20.33 million) to sign the 30-year-old who has 50 caps for Japan.

Reuters
18 August, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2023, 06:46 pm
Photo: Liverpool Football Club
Photo: Liverpool Football Club

Liverpool have signed Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported Liverpool offered around 16 million pounds ($20.33 million) to sign the 30-year-old who has 50 caps for Japan.

"I'm very happy right now and I'm so excited to join a big club in Liverpool," Endo said in a statement.

"It feels amazing and this is my dream. It's always (been) a dream to play (in the) Premier League and with one of the biggest clubs in the world. It's a dream come true for me.

"I play as a number six and I'm like a bit more (of a)defensive player. I think I can help this club defensively and I will have good organisation in the middle. I think that's my job."

Endo is Liverpool's third close-season signing after Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai as the club look to sign replacements after seeing their midfield gutted due to departures.

The club failed to land Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, who both signed long-term contracts with Chelsea.

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Chelsea in their league opener and next play Bournemouth on Saturday.

Football

Wataru Endo / Liverpool FC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

3h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country