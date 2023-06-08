Liverpool sign Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister

Sports

Reuters
08 June, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 05:00 pm

Related News

Liverpool sign Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp will aim to revamp a misfiring midfield after the departures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita at the end of their contracts.

Reuters
08 June, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 05:00 pm
Liverpool sign Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool have signed World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday as they rebuild for next season after a difficult campaign.

Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported that the fee for the Argentine midfielder was 55 million pounds ($68.51 million).

"It feels amazing. It's a dream come true, it's amazing to be here and I can't wait to get started," Mac Allister, 24, said in a statement.

"I wanted to be in (from) the first day of pre-season, so it's good that everything is done. I'm looking forward to meeting my teammates."

Mac Allister helped Brighton secure European football for the first time in an outstanding 2022-23 campaign, scoring 10 league goals in 35 appearances as they finished sixth in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old, who signed a new contract with Brighton in October, joined the south coast club in January 2019 and was loaned back to former team Argentinos Juniors before making his Brighton debut in March 2020.

He has since scored 20 goals in more than 100 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The midfielder has 16 caps for Argentina and played six games of their 2022 World Cup-winning campaign, including the final, where Lionel Scaloni's side beat France on penalties.

Mac Allister is Liverpool's first signing of what is expected to be a busy transfer window at Anfield under new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke.

"Since I won the World Cup, I said that I want to win more trophies and I think that this club will help me to do that," Mac Allister added.

"That's the aim and when you are in a big club like this one you have to win trophies. So, that's what I want."

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp will aim to revamp a misfiring midfield after the departures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita at the end of their contracts.

After missing out on an unprecedented quadruple in the 2021-22 season, Liverpool will have to settle for Europa League football next season after ending a disappointing campaign in fifth place.

Liverpool were out of the Champions League and both domestic cups when they embarked on an 11-match unbeaten league run that included seven straight wins but finished outside the top four for the first time since 2016-17.

Football

Alexis Mac Allister / liverpool

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our failure to prevent curious onlookers from gathering around the herds is a hindrance to mitigating human-elephant conflict. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Bleak and desolate? The future of elephants in northern Bangladesh

2h | Earth
Apple does not need to make mixed reality seem exciting to get customers through its doors. They’re turning up in droves anyway, to buy new iPhones or to visit the Genius Bar for IT support. Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has 520 reasons its $3,499 headset will prevail

5h | Panorama
Md Shamsuddoha. Sketch: TBS

'Extreme heat waves are here to stay'

6h | Panorama
Kestopur’s residents have crafted fans for generations and provided it to Rajbari, Faridpur, Kustia, Madaripur, Dhaka and several other districts. Photo: Masum Billah

Talpakha: When novelty becomes necessity

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

32m | TBS Career
Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

5h | TBS World
The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

8h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg