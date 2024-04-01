Liverpool must remain positive in title race, says Klopp

Sports

Reuters
01 April, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 04:27 pm

Related News

Liverpool must remain positive in title race, says Klopp

"When I talk about being nervous as a whole unit, we were more nervous years ago," the German told reporters on Sunday.

Reuters
01 April, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 04:27 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Liverpool's ability to keep their nerves under control can make the difference in the Premier League title race, manager Juergen Klopp said after his side came from a goal down to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 and go top on Sunday.

Brighton took the lead after just 84 seconds through Danny Welbeck but Liverpool stayed positive and goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah earned them the three points.

Liverpool have now won seven league games this season after conceding first, and Klopp said his side have come a long way in developing their collective mental strength.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"When I talk about being nervous as a whole unit, we were more nervous years ago," the German told reporters on Sunday.

"That's long ago but it is something we had to develop together ... If we all together enjoy this, then we have a chance. If we don't, we still have a chance, it's just really more difficult and that's why we try to stay positive in all these moments."

Liverpool, who face bottom side Sheffield United on Thursday, lead the league with 67 points, two points ahead of Arsenal and three ahead of holders Manchester City.

"We are there with two other teams fighting for the biggest prize in English football and we will see how it will end up," said Klopp, who is stepping down at the end of the season.

"But I decided I will try hard to enjoy it."

Football

Jurgen Klopp / Liverpool FC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

7h | Panorama
Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

23h | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

23h | Features
Photo: Collected

Celebrating the joy of giving: Eid gifts for your loved ones

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Tens of thousands rally against Netanyahu government in Jerusalem

Tens of thousands rally against Netanyahu government in Jerusalem

54m | Videos
Mutton Rogan Josh

Mutton Rogan Josh

2h | Videos
During the war Zelensky's income increased more than three times!

During the war Zelensky's income increased more than three times!

4h | Videos
AI innovator Sir Demis Hassabis: Video games can boost creativity in young

AI innovator Sir Demis Hassabis: Video games can boost creativity in young

5h | Videos