Liverpool legend Hansen out of hospital after 'serious illness'
A statement from Premier League giants Liverpool issued a fortnight ago said Hansen was "seriously ill", sparking an outpouring of support for the 68-year-old Reds great and former television pundit.
Former Liverpool and Scotland defender Alan Hansen has been discharged from hospital, his family said Sunday.
