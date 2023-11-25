Liverpool grab 1-1 draw with Manchester City in top-of-the-table clash

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

An 80th-minute goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold secured Liverpool a 1-1 draw with leaders Manchester City on Saturday, keeping Juergen Klopp's team a point adrift of the top spot in the tight Premier League title race.

The draw ended a remarkable 23-game winning stretch at Etihad Stadium across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's City, who top the table on 29 points after 13 games. Liverpool have 28 points.

Erling Haaland, who tops the league with 14 goals, became the fastest player to reach 50 Premier League goals when he slotted in a left-footed shot after a poor clearance from keeper Allison Becker. The 23-year-old took just 48 games to reach the 50 mark, smashing Andy Cole's record of 65.

The marquee match kicked off the return of the Premier League from the international break, and it did not disappoint, with Alexander-Arnold silencing Etihad's sea of sky blue supporters in the 80th minute when Mohamed Salah teed him up on the edge of the box for a blistering low shot into the corner.

