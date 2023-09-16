Liverpool beat Wolves 3-1 to top Premier League table

Reuters
16 September, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 08:23 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 away Saturday thanks to two late goals in a scintillating comeback that sent the Reds - at least temporarily - to the top of the Premier League table.

The hosts dominated the first half at Molineux against an unusually sloppy Liverpool, with Hwang Hee-chan stroking in a seventh minute goal after a brilliant run from Pedro Neto, before Wolves missed a string of further chances.

Liverpool came out transformed in the second half, however, and Mohamed Salah set up fellow striker Cody Gakpo for a tap-in equalizer in the 55th minute.

Wearing the captain's armband on his 200th Premier League appearance, Andy Robertson slid in Liverpool's second from another Salah pass in the 85th minute as the visitors poured forward.

Liverpool made it three in time added on, with Wolves' Hugo Bueno touching the ball into his own net from a shot by Harvey Elliott, sending the away fans into delirium.

The result put Liverpool top of the table for now on 13 points after five games.

