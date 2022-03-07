Liverpool are the toughest opponent I have ever faced: Pep Guardiola

Sports

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 06:12 pm

Liverpool are the toughest opponent I have ever faced: Pep Guardiola

Guardiola also warned the City faithful not to get carried away by their lead over Liverpool, especially given Klopp's men have played one game fewer.

TBS Report
07 March, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 06:12 pm
Liverpool are the toughest opponent I have ever faced: Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confessed that he has never encountered an opponent as strong as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

City restored their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 4-1 thumping of rivals Manchester United, keeping Liverpool at arm's length after Klopp's men saw off West Ham earlier at the weekend.

Guardiola recently joked that Liverpool are a 'pain in the a**e' for refusing to go away in the title fight, and the City boss admitted after the game that he hopes Klopp feels the same.

"Hopefully we can say we are a pain in the a**e for Liverpool too," he told Sky Sports. "I said many times the success as a manager is the fact that year after year we still run like we are there to win again, even after three titles.

"We remain humble and continue to play every single game, do it and be there, these guys have done it many, many times.

"To fight with [Liverpool] is one of the biggest achievements of my career. They are outstanding. Liverpool are the toughest opponent I have ever faced in my 12 or 13 years as a manager."

Guardiola also warned the City faithful not to get carried away by their lead over Liverpool, especially given Klopp's men have played one game fewer.

"I have the feeling many tight games are going to happen," he explained. "We are six points [ahead of Liverpool] but it is fake because we have played one more game.

"If we are stable mentally and hopefully recover Nathan Ake as soon as possible and the other guys come back, game by game we will see what happens. My dream is that we will be there until the end."

