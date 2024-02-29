Litton, Tamim skip captains’ photoshoot ahead of BPL final

Comilla Victorians captain Litton Das and Fortune Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal have skipped the captains' photoshoot ahead of the final of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 that took place at the Ahsan Manzil in Dhaka on Thursday.

The photoshoot was scheduled to be held at 10 am but none of the two captains showed up.

Middle-order batter Jaker Ali represented Comilla while all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz posed for Barishal.

Jaker and Miraz later attended the pre-match press conference which was supposed to feature Litton and Tamim.

The final between Comilla and Barishal will take place at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

