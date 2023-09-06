Litton in for Shanto as Bangladesh bat first against Pakistan

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has won the toss and decided to bat first in the first Super Fours clash at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Litton Das, who rejoined the team ahead of the business end of the tournament, has replaced the injured Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Pakistan have also made one change according to the squad they announced yesterday. Fast-bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has made the cut in place of Mohammad Nawaz.

"Obviously bat first, no particular reason other than the heat. If we can put runs on the board, we can put pressure on Pakistan," Shakib told Bazid Khan at the toss.

"Similar to the match we played against Afghanistan, we want to replicate that. We have to be at our best. We aren't worried about what the opposition can do to us. We know their strengths and weakness. Just once change. Shanto is not playing, Litton Das replaces him."

"We would have batted as well. There's a bit of grass and we'll try to use that. We are looking very well in the pace department. We are used to his heat as we've played a lot of cricket. (One century from equalling Anwar's century count) I am looking forward to this match, I'll try to break the record but I'm looking to win this match. Last night we saw a bit of help for fast bowlers, that's why we have an extra fast bowler," said Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf