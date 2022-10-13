Litton, Shakib fifties power Bangladesh to 173/6

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 09:53 am

Litton, Shakib fifties power Bangladesh to 173/6

Bangladesh put on their best batting performance in the ongoing tri-nation series in their final outing against Pakistan in Christchurch thanks to some outstanding batting from Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh put on their best batting performance in the ongoing tri-nation series in their final outing against Pakistan in Christchurch thanks to some outstanding batting from Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan. 

Najmul Hossain Shanto (12 off 15) once again struggled in the powerplay, getting his first run off the ninth ball he faced, and had a sub-100 strike-rate. Bangladesh lost both the openers - Soumya Sarkar and Shanto - inside the powerplay and had a below par first six overs (41 for two). 

So the onus was on Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan to rebuild as well as score quickly. Litton was particularly strong through the midwicket region and square of the wicket on the on side. Despite struggling with the hamstring, he ran well between the wickets and played only nine dot balls in his 42-ball-69. 

Litton hit six fours and two boundaries. He added a superb 88 with Shakib off just 9.1 overs before getting out to Mohammad Nawaz.

Shakib took a little bit of time to get in but he was unstoppable as he got set. The Bangladesh captain played shots all around the ground. The southpaw struck seven fours and three maximums and scored 68 off 42 balls. Bangladesh were 167 for four in 18.4 overs when he was dismissed. 

Pakistan pulled it back a bit by giving away 42 off the final five and taking four wickets. Mohammad Wasim and Naseem Shah picked up two wickets each. Bangladesh posted a substantial total of 173 for six.

