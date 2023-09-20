Litton says players not affected by social media controversies

TBS Report
20 September, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 06:49 pm

TBS Report
20 September, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 06:49 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh didn't have the best Asia Cup by any means. Batting failure headlined most of the matches despite winning two games including one against India. There has been criticism regarding the team's performances, but in the last few days, the discussion has gone beyond the field. 

Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who made his debut in the last match against India, has stolen the spotlight with his old misogynistic posts on social media. Things didn't take time to escalate and it caught the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) attention.

Sakib apparently admitted what he posted was wrong and apologised if any of his posts hurt anyone.

Prior to the first ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand, the stand-in skipper Litton Das was asked whether these off-field controversies affect the players.

Litton being the short-spoken he is, answered "We don't see them at all."

"We have so many matches going around. No player has any time to check social media. Everyone is busy with their personal life after their on-field duty. I don't think it affects anyone," he added.

Bangladesh and New Zealand will go head to head in a dead-rubber series from Thursday, where most of the World Cup-bound players from both sides have been rested. They will play three ODIs before flying to India for the all-important World Cup. 

