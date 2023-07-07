Litton says he's 'chill' with national team captaincy

Photo: Facebook
Photo: Facebook

Litton Das is set to lead Bangladesh in the remaining two ODIs against Afghanistan after the retirement of Tamim Iqbal. Ahead of the second ODI on Saturday, Litton addressed the media and spoke about Tamim's retirement and his duty as captain.

Litton said everyone has to respect Tamim's decision and added that it's better not to look back. "It's tough to say [if I will miss Tamim]. I am here now, but the team won't miss me if I am out with injury. New cricketers will come and we'll go. That's a normal process. Now that he's gone, I think we don't need to talk about that."

Litton previously led Bangladesh to a famous ODI series win against India and recently won the one-off Test as captain. But he has not been in great touch with the bat. On being asked if he was feeling the pressure of captaincy especially when the opponents are 1-0 up, he said with an air of confidence, "No brother, chill."

"It's a matter of pride to lead the team. Every time I try to do my best and help the team win. I'll try to do well," he said.

 

