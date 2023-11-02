Litton returns home in middle of World Cup

Bangladesh opening batter Litton Das has returned home owing to a family emergency midway through the World Cup, confirmed a source close to the team.

Litton is likely to join the team in Delhi in the team's official training session on Friday.

The right-hander has got two half-centuries in the tournament.

Earlier, skipper Shakib Al Hasan returned to the country before the Netherlands game to have a couple of sessions with childhood coach Nazmul Abedeen Fahim.