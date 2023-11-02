Litton returns home in middle of World Cup
Litton is likely to join the team in Delhi in the team's official training session on Friday.
Bangladesh opening batter Litton Das has returned home owing to a family emergency midway through the World Cup, confirmed a source close to the team.
The right-hander has got two half-centuries in the tournament.
Earlier, skipper Shakib Al Hasan returned to the country before the Netherlands game to have a couple of sessions with childhood coach Nazmul Abedeen Fahim.