Litton returns home after solitary IPL appearance due to family emergency

28 April, 2023, 04:20 pm
Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has returned home from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for personal reasons, according to his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Photo: KKR
Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has returned home from the Indian Premier League (IPL) for personal reasons, according to his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

"Litton Das has had to return to Bangladesh earlier today (Friday 28 April) due to an urgent family medical emergency. Our wishes go out to him and his family to make it through this difficult time," KKR confirmed.

Litton was supposed to stay in the KKR camp until 4 May before heading to England for an ODI series against Ireland. 

Litton made a solitary appearance for KKR but scored only 4 off 4.

