Litton named Surrey Jaguars vice-captain in GT20 Canada

Bangladesh opener Litton Das was made the vice-captain of Surrey Jaguars, a team which will take part in the Global T20 tournament in Canada.

Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed was appointed the captain of the team. Apart from Litton and Iftikhar, the likes of Alex Hales, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris, Sandip Lamichane will also represent the Surrey Jaguars.

Litton has already joined the side in Toronto and started his practice with his teammates.

Surrey Jaguars will take on Montreal Tigers tomorrow (Friday), a team which is bolstered by the presence of Shakib Al Hasan.

Ace allrounder Shakib is also the Icon player of the Montreal Tigers.