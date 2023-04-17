Litton, Mustafizur know they won't get games in IPL, says BCB president

Litton Das has been in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp for two matches but the former champions have stuck with Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the opening position. On the other hand, Mustafizur Rahman has got two opportunities for Delhi Capitals (DC) but couldn't live up to the expectations. 

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan stated that the likes of Mustafizur Rahman and Litton Das themselves know they wouldn't get much game time in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). 

Litton Das has been in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp for two matches but the former champions have stuck with Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the opening position. On the other hand, Mustafizur Rahman has got two opportunities for Delhi Capitals (DC) but couldn't live up to the expectations. 

Nazmul said that he checks every KKR and DC match to see if Litton or Mustafizur made the XI. "I haven't been watching the IPL much because it coincides with the taraweeh prayer. But I make sure I check the XIs and if Litton or Mustafizur make it, I try to watch."

A few days ago, the BCB president implied that the Bangladeshi players wouldn't get many games in the IPL and remarked that it was better to play for the country rather than warming benches there.

He was asked today how he sensed that even before the players left for the tournament. "Not only us, they themselves know that they won't get games," he replied.

 

