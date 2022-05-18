Litton, Mushfiqur eyeing hundreds; Tigers on the verge of taking first-innings lead

Both Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim are inching closer to their hundreds as Bangladesh are on the verge of taking a first-innings lead in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram. At lunch on day four, the hosts were 385 for three, trailing by 12 runs.

The start of play was delayed due to wet outfield. Bangladesh started the day with an overnight score of 318 for three with Litton unbeaten on 54 and Mushfiqur on 53. Litton struck a boundary off Ramesh Mendis in the second delivery of the day. But the duo was happy to just grind it out as they hit just two more boundaries in the morning session.

In the first session, Mushfiqur became the first Bangladeshi batter to score 5000 Test runs. He was unbeaten on 85 and Litton on 88. The first session yielded 67 runs and Bangladesh did not lose a wicket.