Litton, Mathews move up in MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

Sports

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 03:32 pm

Wicketkeeper-batter Litton has moved up three places to 17th position after notching 88 in Bangladesh’s only innings, while Player of the Match Mathews’s knock of 199 in the first innings has lifted him five places to 21st among batters in the list led by Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh player Litton Das and Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews have made valuable gains in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after fine performances in the drawn first match of their ICC World Test Championship series in Chattogram.

Wicketkeeper-batter Litton has moved up three places to 17th position after notching 88 in Bangladesh's only innings, while Player of the Match Mathews's knock of 199 in the first innings has lifted him five places to 21st among batters in the list led by Australia's Marnus Labuschagne.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal are other Bangladesh batters to advance in the latest weekly rankings update after scoring centuries that took Bangladesh to a total of 465. Mushfiqur, who notched 105, is up four places to 25th, while Tamim has gained six places to reach 27th position following his innings of 133.

Sri Lanka middle-order batters Kusal Mendis (up four places to 49th) and Dinesh Chandimal (up six places to 53rd) have also gained following useful knocks in both innings.

In the rankings for bowlers, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has inched up one place to 29th after finishing with four wickets in the match, while off-spinner Nayeem Hasan's career-best figures of six for 105 in the first innings see him progress nine places to 53rd. 

Sri Lanka medium-fast bowler Kasun Rajitha has moved from 75th to 61st after taking four wickets and Asitha Fernando is now in the top 100 of the list led by Australia captain Pat Cummins.

