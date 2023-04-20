Litton makes IPL debut for KKR against Fizz-less DC

Litton Das finally makes his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Delhi Capitals.

After missing two matches since joining the KKR camp, Litton has been included in the KKR playing XI for Thursday's match. He joined the KKR camp after finishing the Ireland series for the Tigers.

There was an opportunity for two Bangladeshi players - Litton and Mustafizur Rahman - going head to head for the first time. But unfortunately, Mustafizur Rahman misses out after his poor performance in the last match.

Unexpected rains led to the toss being delayed by over an hour ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC skipper David Warner ended up winning the toss and chose to bowl first. His team sits at the bottom of the table.

KKR has brought four new players for Thursday's match, and Litton is one of them. They have won two of their five matches and their positive net run rate means that a win here could propel them into the top three,