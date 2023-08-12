Litton joins Shakib at Galle Titans in LPL

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das is set to join his national team captain Shakib Al Hasan at Galle Titans in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL). He has received a Non Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and has already left the country for Sri Lanka.

Shakib has been a key part of the Galle squad. Another Bangladeshi, Mohammad Mithun, is also in their squad. This is going to be Litton's first LPL stint.

"Litton has an offer from the LPL. Upon an application, we have given him the NOC," Shahriar Nafees, assistant manager of the BCB's cricket operations, told The Business Standard (TBS). "He left for Sri Lanka this afternoon. The tournament is nearing the end, so we have allowed him to play the rest of the matches."

The Titans are at the bottom of the table with just two wins out of six matches.