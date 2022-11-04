Litton an injury doubt ahead of crunch Pakistan match

A simple equation has become complicated in Bangladesh. To play in the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia, it is not necessary to win the last match of the Super League, but also to match other equations.

The match against Pakistan is Bangladesh's last chance. The Bangladesh team is worried about injuries before such a match.

Litton Das suffered a hamstring injury in the match against India. BCB Chief Medical Officer Debashish Chowdhury told The Business Standard that the right-handed opener's injury did not appear to be serious on initial observation.

Litton, who played a brilliant innings against India, is not in a good condition. That is why he did not practice with the team at Adelaide's Karen Rolton Oval on Friday. He has been rested, he is in the team hotel.

The Bangladesh team management will wait till Saturday to confirm whether Litton will be available in Adelaide against Pakistan in their last match in the Super League.

Debashish Chowdhury spoke about Litton's injury during practice, "Litton slipped on his foot twice while taking runs in the match against India. He fell once. Litton was injured while stepping back. It's a recurrence of his old injury.'

The chief doctor of BCB also said, "For now, he has been kept in rest. Walking is not a problem, but we will wait until tomorrow. Hopefully, he will be fine before the match against Pakistan."