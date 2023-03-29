Litton hits Bangladesh's fastest T20I fifty breaking Ashraful's record

TBS Report
29 March, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 04:20 pm

The right-handed batter reached his fifty in 18 balls. The previous best was Ashraful's 20-ball fifty against West Indies in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Litton Das broke Mohammad Ashraful's 16-year-old record for the fastest T20I fifty by a Bangladeshi batter.

The right-handed batter reached his fifty in 18 balls. The previous best was Ashraful's 20-ball fifty against West Indies in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Litton hit five fours and three maximums to reach the milestone at a strike rate of 277.77.

His run fest began in the second over with a boundary and then a maximum in the very next over. He hit two boundaries and a maximum in each of the fourth and fifth overs.

Bangladesh's third-fastest fifty also belongs to Litton. He hit a 21-ball half-century against India in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

 

