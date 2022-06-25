Litton fifty, valuable contribution from lower order take Bangladesh to 234

Litton played superbly and got to his first half-century of the series before getting out on 53. His innings was studded with eight boundaries. Bangladesh were 191 for seven then.

Bangladesh got off to a fine start as they crossed 100 for the loss of only two wickets but the West Indies came right back into the game with a much improved bowling performance in the second and third session. There were starts from each of the top five batters but none barring Litton Das could make a fifty-plus score. Bangladesh were all-out for 234.

Just like the first Test, Bangladesh lost the toss and were asked to bat first in the second Test in Gros Islet. The visitors made two changes. Mominul Haque, who was the side's captain in the previous series itself, made way for Anamul Haque.  

Mustafizur Rahman was rested and Shoriful Islam, another left-arm seamer, replaced him. On the other hand, the hosts have made a solitary change. Anderson Philip has replaced Gudakesh Motie.

Tamim Iqbal was lucky to survive a leg-before call in the very first over. Kemar Roach appealed for an lbw and went upstairs when not given out. HawkEye showed that the ball was clipping leg stump and the decision stood. 

Roach 'almost' got Mahmudul Hasan Joy twice in the seventh over of the match but the opener survived thanks to DRS. 

But Joy wasn't third time lucky. Debutant Anderson Phillip cleaned up the right-handed batter in just his second delivery in Test cricket. Joy made 10.

Tamim looked comfortable as he played with a lot of intent. He was severe on anything short and drove well through the covers. He struck nine boundaries before playing a bad shot away from his body and Jermaine Blackwood took a simple catch at cover point. The southpaw scored 46. Bangladesh then were 68 for two.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Anamul Haque spent the rest of the session without further damage. At lunch on day one, Bangladesh were 77 for two. Shanto was unbeaten on 16 and Anamul on 5.

Anamul (23 off 33) was looking good in his comeback innings as he hit five boundaries before getting out leg-before to Phillip. Shanto fell next over after surviving nearly two hours. Kyle Mayers trapped him leg-before. On both occasions, the umpire gave it out, the batter reviewed and the decision stood according to the umpire's call rule.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan (8 off 9) missed out this time after hitting twin fifties in the previous Test as he was bowled by Jaydan Seales off an inside-edge. Nurul Hasan was done by a well-directed short ball from Alzarri Joseph. Joshua Da Silva took the catch. 

From 105 for two, Bangladesh were reduced to 138 for six.

After that, Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 21 before the tea break. But the stand did not last long after the resumption of play as Mehidy Hasan Miraz was dismissed courtesy of a superb catch from substitute fielder Devon Thomas.

Litton played superbly and got to his first half-century of the series before getting out on 53. His innings was studded with eight boundaries. Bangladesh were 191 for seven then.

After Liton's demise, Shoriful Islam struck some lusty blows and registered an enterprising and valuable 26 off 17. Ebadot Hossain too added valuable 21 runs.

Jaydan Seales and Alzarri Joseph picked up three-wicket hauls for the visitors. Debutant Anderson Phillip got a couple, so did Kyle Mayers.

