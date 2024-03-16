Litton dropped from Bangladesh squad for 3rd ODI, Jaker named replacement

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for Monday's crucial third ODI against Sri Lanka in Chattogram. Opener Litton Das has been left out of the 15-man lineup, making way for the inclusion of uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Jaker Ali Anik. The series currently stands at 1-1 following Sri Lanka's victory in the second ODI by three wickets on Friday.

Gazi Ashraf Hossain, Chairman of the National Selection Panel, explained the decision: "With the series now hanging in the balance, we believe Jaker Ali's addition will provide the team with more options and flexibility in the middle order."

"Considering Litton's recent performance in white-ball cricket, we opted for this change, mindful of the availability of two other capable openers within the squad."

The 26-year-old Jaker Ali has made an impressive start to his international career and averages 55 after six appearances in T20 matches for Bangladesh. He has close to 2000 runs from 84 List A games where he is averaging 35.

SQUAD FOR 3rd ODI: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali Anik.