Litton Das to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023

Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das is set to become the third Bangladeshi player to be part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.

The franchise roped him in for INR 50 Lakh in the second call after not being taken by any team in the first call.

Litton caught the eye of everyone when he smashed a stylish 27-ball-60 against India in Adelaide in the T20 World Cup recently that took Bangladesh very close to a famous win.

After the World Cup, Litton captained Bangladesh to an ODI series win over India.