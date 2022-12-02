Litton Das to lead Bangladesh in ODIs against India

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named Litton Das as the captain for the three-match series against India that gets underway on Sunday. The announcement came after incumbent captain Tamim Iqbal was ruled out of the series with a groin strain.

BCB's cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus said, "Litton is one of our most experienced players in the side and has demonstrated leadership qualities. He has a sharp cricketing mind and reads the game well."

"It is unfortunate to lose Tamim to injury for this very important series, especially because under his captaincy the team has played some outstanding cricket in the last couple of years and he has been our most prolific batter in this format. He will be missed but we also feel that Litton has the attributes to do a good job as captain."

Litton has already captained Bangladesh in the T20I format.