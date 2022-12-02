Litton Das to lead Bangladesh in ODIs against India

Sports

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 05:55 pm

Related News

Litton Das to lead Bangladesh in ODIs against India

BCB's cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus said, "Litton is one of our most experienced players in the side and has demonstrated leadership qualities. He has a sharp cricketing mind and reads the game well."

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 05:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named Litton Das as the captain for the three-match series against India that gets underway on Sunday. The announcement came after incumbent captain Tamim Iqbal was ruled out of the series with a groin strain.

BCB's cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus said, "Litton is one of our most experienced players in the side and has demonstrated leadership qualities. He has a sharp cricketing mind and reads the game well."

"It is unfortunate to lose Tamim to injury for this very important series, especially because under his captaincy the team has played some outstanding cricket in the last couple of years and he has been our most prolific batter in this format. He will be missed but we also feel that Litton has the attributes to do a good job as captain."

Litton has already captained Bangladesh in the T20I format. 

Cricket

Litton Das / Bangladesh Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers walk towards the construction site of the Lusail stadium - one of the seven stadiums built for this year’s FIFA World Cup - in Doha, Qatar in December 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

Migrant workers face worse choices than building World Cup stadiums

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

7h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why is it so difficult to correct NIDs, passports and certificates in Bangladesh?

9h | Panorama
Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Amazing power of hummingbird

Amazing power of hummingbird

52m | Videos
Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

Munshiganj public suffer for new hospital building not opening

2h | Videos
Fish scales being processed commercially in Cumilla

Fish scales being processed commercially in Cumilla

2h | Videos
This is why there is a risk of cancer if gallstones are not removed

This is why there is a risk of cancer if gallstones are not removed

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill