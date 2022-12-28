Litton Das highest ranked batter in Bangladesh's Test history

Litton Das improved two positions to 12th overall and is now within striking distance of a top-10 spot after scoring an important 73 during the second innings of that game. Litton is now the highest ranked batter in Bangladesh's Test history. 

TBS Report
28 December, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 03:30 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

After the recently-concluded Test series between India and Bangladesh, Indian players got significant gains but Bangladesh didn't leave the series empty-handed with star batter Litton Das leading the way in terms of improvement on the most recent list of Test batters.

Litton Das improved two positions to 12th overall and is now within striking distance of a top-10 spot after scoring an important 73 during the second innings of that game.

Litton is now the highest ranked batter in Bangladesh's Test history. 

The other Bangladeshi player to move up was teammate Taijul Islam, who jumped two spots to 28th after four India victims in the first innings.

R Ashwin made significant advancement on the most recent ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after the veteran gave a Player of the Match performance during the second Test in Mirpur.

Ashwin was appropriately rewarded on the most recent set of Test rankings for his excellent play with both the bat and the ball to help India defeat their Asian rivals by a slim margin of three wickets and sweep the series.

The latest Test bowling rankings saw Ashwin climb one spot to tie for fourth with teammate Jasprit Bumrah, close the gap on fellow countryman Ravindra Jadeja, and maintain his second-place all-arounder ranking.

With a total of 666 rating points, right-hander Shreyas Iyer climbed ten spots to rank 16th overall among Test batters. Only three other Indian players - Rishabh Pant (sixth), Rohit Sharma (ninth), and Virat Kohli (fourth) - are ranked higher.

