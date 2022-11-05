Litton Das fit for crunch game against Pakistan tomorrow

There was no official practice session ahead of the Pakistan game on Sunday for Bangladesh. But four cricketers turned up at the Karen Rolton Oval to join the optional practice session. Litton Das, who was absent in the previous practice session, didn't make an appearance on Saturday too. Litton had sustained a hamstring injury which was termed as "not serious" but his absence in the practice for two consecutive days only added to the curiosity.

But the Business Standard understands that Litton has been given a rest and will be available for the big game against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval. According to a source close to the team, Litton will have a brief net session ahead of the match. For now, there is no discomfort or pain while running.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan, who hasn't been at his best at this World Cup with the bat, practised for a long time in the Karen Rolton Oval nets.

Earlier, BCB's chief physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury said, "Litton's injury is not serious. He is able to move or run freely. But we'll know by Saturday whether he will be in the XI against Pakistan." After assessing his condition, Litton has been given the green signal.

Even a win against Pakistan will not guarantee Bangladesh a spot in the semis. They have to win big against Pakistan and pray that India and South Africa lose their respective matches. There will be net run rate equations as well.