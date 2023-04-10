'Litton Da has arrived!': KKR welcomes Litton on joining team camp

Sports

TBS Report
10 April, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 03:51 pm

'Litton Da has arrived!': KKR welcomes Litton on joining team camp

Litton will be available for selection in KKR's next game on April 14 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

TBS Report
10 April, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 03:51 pm
Photo: KKR
Photo: KKR

Bangladesh batter Litton Das has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp to play in his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign.

KKR welcomed him on joining the team camp with a tweet with the caption reading: "Pouche geche Litton Da!" ( Liton Da has arrived).

An excited Litton left Bangladesh on Monday night saying he was looking forward to playing in his maiden IPL campaign. 

"I don't know whether I'll play or not. It's a learning process. I have never been a part of such an event like this before; this is my first time and obviously, it's a good feeling," Liton told the media before boarding his flight on Monday.

Litton will be available for selection in KKR's next game on April 14 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He will, however, face competition for a place in the eleven, with Afghanistan's wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Jason Roy already in the squad.

KKR have won two out of the three matches they've played so far in the ongoing 16th edition of the tournament.

Shakib Al Hasan was another Bangladeshi in the KKR squad but he withdrew himself citing a 'family emergency'.

