Litton batting with sunglasses on 'pretty cool', says Balbirnie

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

To everyone's surprise, Litton Das, instead of Najmul Hossain Shanto, walked out to open the innings with Tamim Iqbal in Bangladesh's second innings against Ireland today. Litton, before this match, last opened the innings in Tests way back in September 2019 against Afghanistan. 

It was probably a move to get things done quickly as Litton struck three fours and a six in his 19-ball-23 before Mark Adair got him out bizarrely. Unlike the first innings, Litton wasn't wearing his sunglasses. Adair, after dismissing him, gave him a send-off, and seemed to be telling him to wear those sunglasses. 

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie said it was to create an "uncomfortable atmosphere" and said Litton batting with sunglasses on was pretty cool.

"I never played against someone who batted with sunglasses on. It looked pretty cool," said Balbirnie. 

"I wouldn't be doing it myself. I'm not sure whether there was a prescription. He played nicely in the first innings but it was just a bit of fun. We were trying to create an uncomfortable atmosphere," he added. 

Litton scored an entertaining 41-ball-43 in the first innings.

 

 

 

 

