Litton back as Bangladesh asked to bat in first T20I against USA

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 09:03 pm

Bangladesh have left out opener Tanzid Hasan and brought back Litton Das. The visitors have picked two seamers - Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

USA captain Monank Patel won the toss and elected to field first in the first T20I of the three-match series against Bangladesh at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston on Tuesday. 

Bangladesh have left out opener Tanzid Hasan and brought back Litton Das. The visitors have picked two seamers - Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam. 

Led by Patel, USA have selected former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson, who has a fair bit of experience of playing against Bangladesh. 

This is going to be the first international match between Bangladesh and the USA.

United States (Playing XI): Monank Patel(w/c), Steven Taylor, Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali(w), Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam 

