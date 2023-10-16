Litton apologises for evicting media

Several Bangladeshi journalists had gathered outside the team hotel in Pune, irking Litton.

Bangladesh opener Litton Das apologised Monday after he called security to force journalists covering the Cricket World Cup away from the team's hotel in India, earning him a sharp rebuke.

Bangladesh remain one of the most followed cricket teams in the world despite their modest performances.

Several Bangladeshi journalists had gathered outside the team hotel in Pune, irking Litton.

"I cannot recall if any such thing happened in the history of Bangladesh cricket," veteran sports journalist Utpal Shuvro wrote.

Litton has scored 89 runs in three matches at the World Cup, 76 of those in one innings in a defeat to England.

He made a first-ball duck in the match against New Zealand in Chennai.

"I apologise for the situation that took place in the heat of the moment," Litton wrote on his Facebook page, adding that the "media has an undeniable role in Bangladesh cricket".

Bangladesh have won only one of their three matches played. They face hosts India in their next match in Pune on 19 October.

