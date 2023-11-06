Litton and Bangladesh want to 'give something back' to fans

Bangladesh opening batter Litton Das is pumped ahead of Bangladesh's crucial World Cup clash against Sri Lanka and wants to finish the tournament on a high and at the same time seal a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Litton admitted that Bangladesh have not been at their best in the tournament and is determined to make amends in Monday's "must-win" game.

"It's a must-win game. We are focusing on that and we are looking to play our best cricket because we are not playing our 100% cricket at the moment," Litton told the ICC.

Huge number of Bangladesh fans turned up at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata despite Bangladesh's shock loss to the Netherlands in their sixth match. Litton stated that they want to give something back to the millions of fans supporting them.

"Every day is a different challenge and we face different bowlers. I have that plan and I will try to execute if I can do that I'll be successful. Our fans are like our power, they are energetic and motivated. Wherever we go they will support us. We have two games still….we want to give something back," he added.