Litton achieves highest-ever rating point for a Bangladeshi batter in Tests

Litton Das has made significant gains in the ICC Men's Test batting rankings. He has risen five spots to claim the 12th position and is now the highest ranked Bangladesh batter in the longest format. Litton's rating point (724) is the highest by any Bangladesh batter in the history of Tests.

Litton made 281 runs in three innings in the recently concluded Test series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at an average of 94. In the second Test, he scored a brilliant hundred and stitched a historic partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim.

Litton has been the second-highest run-getter in Tests this year, only behind Australia's Usman Khawaja.

Mushfiqur Rahim (17th) is the only other Bangladesh batter in the top 20 as he enjoyed a superb run of form in the Sri Lanka series with back-to-back hundreds. He has moved up seven spots to claim the 17th position.