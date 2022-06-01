Litton achieves highest-ever rating point for a Bangladeshi batter in Tests

Sports

TBS Report
01 June, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 04:59 pm

Related News

Litton achieves highest-ever rating point for a Bangladeshi batter in Tests

Litton's rating point (724) is the highest by any Bangladesh batter in the history of Tests.

TBS Report
01 June, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 04:59 pm
Litton achieves highest-ever rating point for a Bangladeshi batter in Tests

Litton Das has made significant gains in the ICC Men's Test batting rankings. He has risen five spots to claim the 12th position and  is now the highest ranked Bangladesh batter in the longest format. Litton's rating point (724) is the highest by any Bangladesh batter in the history of Tests.

Litton made 281 runs in three innings in the recently concluded Test series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at an average of 94. In the second Test, he scored a brilliant hundred and stitched a historic partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim. 

Litton has been the second-highest run-getter in Tests this year, only behind Australia's Usman Khawaja. 

Mushfiqur Rahim (17th) is the only other Bangladesh batter in the top 20 as he enjoyed a superb run of form in the Sri Lanka series with back-to-back hundreds. He has moved up seven spots to claim the 17th position. 

Cricket

Litton Das / Mushfiqur Rahim

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Egg guarding in frogs is a common feat. Photo: Dante Fenolio

Caring parents: An amphibian story

6h | Earth
The Rapid Action Battalion-11 arrested Marzia Akter Shila Monday for attacking a female student at Narsingdi Railway Station for wearing what she considers ‘obscene’ clothes. Photo: TBS

Why online support for the Narsingdi attacker should have us all worried

5h | Panorama
Regulators should reflect on the crypto’s significance in real-world situations. Photo: collected

When crypto's tulipmania meets the real economy

2h | Panorama
Within a year of starting up Silly Chilly Hotsauce, Sufia hired a commercial kitchen to produce it, which was locally sourced from farms in New Jersey. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Follow thy gut: How an employee in fashion built a food business in the East Coast 

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

7h | Videos
Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

19h | Videos
Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

20h | Videos
Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products