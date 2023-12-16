Little creates big record as Ireland prevail in Zimbabwe ODI

Sports

AFP
16 December, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 09:11 am

Related News

Little creates big record as Ireland prevail in Zimbabwe ODI

Having won the toss and opted to bat first, Zimbabwe slumped to 70-6 before a middle-order revival led by Wellington Masakadza (40) saw the hosts all out for 166 in 42.5 overs.

AFP
16 December, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 09:11 am
Photo: Zimbabwe Cricket
Photo: Zimbabwe Cricket

Josh Little claimed a national-record six wickets for 36 and Curtis Campher hit a brisk 66 as Ireland beat Zimbabwe by four wickets on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in a one-day international series.

Having won the toss and opted to bat first, Zimbabwe slumped to 70-6 before a middle-order revival led by Wellington Masakadza (40) saw the hosts all out for 166 in 42.5 overs.

Seamer Little wreaked havoc in the fourth over, claiming three wickets off five deliveries at Harare Sports Club.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He dismissed Zimbabwe star Sikandar Raza, deputising as captain for injured Craig Ervine, soon after for just two.

Ireland lost Andy Balbirnie to a golden duck and fellow opener and captain Paul Stirling (14) fell cheaply as the visitors stumbled to 29-2 in an innings briefly halted by rain.

Campher then took charge, striking 10 fours off 71 balls, and stands of 52 with Harry Tector and 43 with Lorcan Tucker set up the tourists to reach 170-6 with 59 balls remaining.

Victory gave Ireland the lead in the three-match series after the first was abandoned due to rain on Wednesday. The final match is scheduled for Sunday.

Player-of-the-match Little said: "It was nice that the team won and I enjoyed some personal success.

"I managed to beat the bat today on a few occasions and it kept the ball new, allowing me to swing it.

"My in-swingers were a decent option to the right-handers, so that is definitely a plan. I was quite sore after my spell so I want to get into an ice bath and be ready for Sunday."

Stirling, captaining Ireland for the first time on the white-ball tour of Zimbabwe, described the 10 overs of Little as "one of the best spells I have seen".

"We wanted to go 1-0 up and ticked that box. There is a series to win and we will come back hungry on Sunday."

Raza said: "We have had too many top-order collapses this year. We needed at least 200 runs to be competitive."

Cricket

Zimbabwe Cricket Team / Ireland Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Alpona: The journey of a thousand-year-old art form

3h | Panorama
The Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University offers 14 foreign language courses. File Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Inside Institute of Modern Language: Love for language, pursuit of new horizons

1d | Features
Financing will be vital to eliminating fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg

The COP28 deal is missing one big thing: Money

1d | Panorama
The paper boutique. Photo: Collected

Research papers to passports: The new face of wedding cards in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

1d | TBS Stories
Cold War could slash global GDP by 7%: IMF

Cold War could slash global GDP by 7%: IMF

14h | TBS Stories
Israel continues war despite losing support

Israel continues war despite losing support

1d | TBS World
The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

1d | TBS Stories