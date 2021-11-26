Liton-Mushfiq help Tigers fight back

Sports

TBS Report
26 November, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 05:52 pm

Mominul Haque called it right at the toss and Bangladesh, without any surprise, decided to bat first.

Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB
Photo: Ratan Gomes/BCB

Bangladesh scripted a magnificent comeback after being restricted to 49 for four in the third session thanks to a monumental fifth wicket stand between Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim on day one of the first Test against Pakistan in Chattogram. After losing as many as four wickets in the first hour, Bangladesh had two wicketless sessions that put them in the driving seat at stumps on day one.

Mominul Haque called it right at the toss and Bangladesh, without any surprise, decided to bat first. Saif Hassan struck three boundaries in no time but was done by a Shaheen Shah Afridi bouncer. Saif couldn't keep it down and it went to the hand of short-leg.

His partner Shadman Islam survived a caught behind and a leg-before call but wasn't third time lucky as Hasan Ali's inswinging delivery pinned him in front. 

Pakistan exploited Mominul's weakness against off-spin and brought in Sajid Khan. The decision paid dividends as Sajid got him out caught behind.

Najmul Hossain Shanto played 37 deliveries and looked comfortable in the middle before he cut a back-of-the-length ball straight to Sajid Khan. Interestingly, each of Bangladesh's top three batters departed for 14. His dismissal left Bangladesh in a deep hole at 49 for four.

Onus was on Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das to control the damage and build a substantial partnership. Liton looked positive from the beginning, especially playing the spinners well. Mushfiqur took a bit of time to get set and the pair hung on to finish the first session at 69 for four. Things eased up a bit when Faheem Ashraf and the spinners were operating. So Babar Azam brought Shaheen and Hasan in just before lunch but the pair played them out well.

Mushfiqur and Liton continued to frustrate the bowlers in the post-lunch session. The scoring rate also increased considerably in that session. Liton was the more aggressive of the two, playing all around the ground. He played the ball late and scored a lot of runs behind the square on the off side off left-arm spinner Nauman Ali. He struck a few boundaries through the covers and also came down the track to hit Sajid Khan, the off-spinner. 

On the other hand, Mushfiqur, after a calm beginning, hit Faheem for two and Shaheen for three fours in the second session to get going. Although he is a strong square-of-the-wicket player, a lot of his runs came down the ground. 

Liton brought up his fifty off 95 balls. The partnership, too, soon crossed the 100-run mark. Mushfiqur Rahim's fifty came off 108 deliveries. 

Bangladesh scored 102 runs for no loss in the second session and went into tea at 171 for four.

The duo kept the bowlers at bay in the evening session as they were approaching their personal milestones. Liton rode his luck as he got a couple of reprieves and he made sure he made them count. Liton reached his maiden Test century off 199 deliveries. 

After the completion of the 85th over, the umpires decided to walk off and Bangladesh finished the day on a high at 253 for four. Liton was unbeaten on 113 off 225 balls with the help of 11 fours and a six. Mushfiqur hit 10 boundaries en route to his undefeated 190-ball-82. Their partnership was unbroken at 204 runs, the fourth highest partnership for a Bangladeshi pair for the fifth wicket and the highest at home.

