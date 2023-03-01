Lions in Tigers' den with World Cup in focus

Not for the first time off-the-field issues are overshadowing on-field cricket in Bangladesh.

A controversial interview suddenly had everyone talking about why two of the country's best players are not on talking terms.

A lot has happened since then, with Tamim Iqbal handling the press in a very professional way and the BCB president taking a u-turn and putting the blame on the media.

But now it's time to get back to the on-field stuff which promises to be quite interesting, albeit not as much as the chatter about the "rifts" and "groupings".

For the Tigers, the only way to stop this gossip is by winning the series.

The 1st ODI starts at 12 pm in Mirpur's Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

It's not going to be an easy task because England are the only team to have won an ODI series in Bangladesh since the 2015 World Cup.

And this England are stronger and in recent meetings, they have proved too strong for Bangladesh.

But more than winning the series, the teams will focus on the bigger picture - the World Cup in India later this year.

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal called for more true wickets keeping in mind the mega event while his English counterpart Jos Buttler said playing on slow wickets will help them prepare for the challenge in India.

A full-strength Bangladesh will be in action after a while.

On the other hand, England are missing the injured duo of Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone and the likes of Joe Root and Harry Brook who are in New Zealand playing Tests.

It's still a very strong-looking England side and the Tigers have to bring their A game so that England don't spoil their exceptional home record.

Tamim boost for Tigers

Tamim Iqbal last played international cricket close to seven months ago but thankfully didn't miss much of international cricket because of the tight T20I schedule.

But Bangladesh's opening pair of Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto struggled in those three ODIs in Tamim's absence (partnership average of less than 15).

He'll return to captain the side but Bangladesh will be more relieved to see him open the innings.

Tamim loves playing against England.

No one can forget his iconic "get my name on the board" celebration at the Lord's 13 years ago.

In ODIs, he has decent numbers against them as well, averaging 35 and the strike-rate of 88 is much higher than his career strike-rate.

He has two ODI hundreds against England and one of them was on this very ground.

Despite not playing international cricket recently, Tamim is fresh off a destructive 61-ball-95 against eventual champions Comilla Victorians at the BPL.

Although his strike-rate often failed to match the T20 standards, the Bangladesh captain showed signs of some strong form with the bat.

England's varied attack can cause problems

People nowadays consider England a batting-heavy side that regularly cross 400-run mark and all and thus their bowling has remained an underrated aspect post-transition.

But they have a really varied bowling attack that can cause a lot of problems, especially against Bangladesh.

Over the years, Bangladesh have struggled against high pace and leg-spin and England have bowlers who can exploit this weakness.

They have the fast and furious Mark Wood and Jofra Archer who returned his best ODI figures in his last match.

Both have the pace to rattle Bangladesh and they won't forget the struggle against Umran Malik in the second ODI in December.

Adil Rashid is currently one of the world's finest white-ball spinners and the last time England toured Bangladesh, he was the highest wicket-taker of the ODI series.

Now he is a more experienced bowler and if the Mirpur pitch behaves like it always does, Rashid will be a very difficult customer to deal with.

Players on spotlight

England will be slightly worried about the form of Jason Roy.

He scored a hundred against South Africa earlier this year but hasn't done too well since then at the PSL.

They will depend a lot on Dawid Malan who has a lot more experience of playing in Bangladesh than others in the top-order.

The fab four (Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah) will be key players for Bangladesh but they will also rely on younger ones like Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Miraz had a breakout series against India last year and will be keen to continue in the same fashion.