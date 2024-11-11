Lionel Messi's MLS future addressed by Inter Miami boss after loss vs Atlanta United

11 November, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 10:57 am

Lionel Messi's MLS future addressed by Inter Miami boss after loss vs Atlanta United

With Miami’s season now over, there have already been whispers about what’s next in store for Messi at the Florida club.

Lionel Messi's first full season at Inter Miami FC came crashing to a close, as Atlanta United completed a comeback in their first round playoff contest to win the best-of-three series in the deciding game in dramatic fashion, 3-2.

With Miami's season now over, there have already been whispers about what's next in store for Messi at the Florida club, where he has lit up the MLS in the last year. Argentine coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino reflected on the Messi question in the post-match press conference.

"I actually don't know how limited [Messi's time in this league] is," said Martino. "There is a question of time passing, but I would not dare to say that it is so short. If you look at the context in which this began, it seems to me that the progress of the club is important," said Martino, reflecting on the progress of the Miami team, which shot into focus upon Messi's addition to the roster in 2023. 

"The comparison of the last game of last season, back in October, with today's third game in the playoffs and this bitterness that we all have for not having progressed, is clear that the club's objectives have been modified and I think there is no reason for the club not to continue trying next year," explained Martino. Inter Miami is headed by former Manchester United and Real Madrid footballer David Beckham.

"What happened this year, the bad and the good in general have been better than everything that happened last year and I would say even from the entire life of the club," concluded the experienced Argentine. 

Disappointment for Miami after terrific regular season

Messi's arrival heralded the subsequent additions of Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets to the team, boosting Miami immediately from 14th in the Eastern Conference and 27th in the MLS overall in 2023 to a dominant top position in 2024. Messi himself contributed with 23 goals and 13 assists in just 24 matches.

However, Inter Miami's dominance in the regular season did not translate to playoff success. They were drawn against Atlanta in the first round, with the team having come through a string of must-win matches by qualifying in the final playoff spot before beating Montreal CF in the wildcard game.

Miami took a lead in the series with a win in the first game, but fell to a dramatic late winner by Xande Silva in the 94th minute in game two in Atlanta, with Messi having scored an offside goal the minute prior.

In the decisive back-and-forth third game, Miami opened scoring before Atlanta took a 2-1 lead into halftime with a rapid-fire double. Atlanta veteran goalkeeper was the hero for Atlanta, keeping Messi and co. at bay, but conceded a header to the Argentinian great late in the second half. However, Atlanta bounced right back with Bartosz Slisz scoring a header of his own to cause a major upset and knock the title favourites out of contention.

Atlanta will now face Orlando City in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, while Miami will now face the long wait to the start of the 2025 season in February, and what will be Messi's age-38 season.

