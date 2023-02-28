Lionel Messi wins FIFA's Best Player award

Lionel Messi has been crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player 2022.

The Argentina and Paris St Germain superstar has been bestowed with the honour following a landmark year in which he inspired his nation to FIFA World Cup glory.

Messi was presented with the prize at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in Paris, having come out on top in the voting ahead of finalists Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema.

The award was voted for by national team coaches and captains as well as expert journalists and supporters across the globe.

Messi also won 2019 Best FIFA Men's Player award and becomes the third player to receive the accolade twice, after Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

Messi produced a series of mesmeric performances during Argentina's triumphant World Cup campaign.

The genius number 10 was Argentina's talisman in Qatar, scoring seven goals – including a brace in that unforgettable final win over France – and providing three assists during the tournament.

His stirring leadership was also frequently cited by team-mates as an integral factor in their success.

Messi's inspirational influence was underlined when he was awarded the Golden Ball prize for the competition's best player.

Messi, who also won the accolade at Brazil 2014, became the first player to receive the honour twice.

The attacker also overtook German legend Lothar Matthaus as the World Cup's record appearance holder.

At club level, Messi swiftly settled into life with Paris St Germain after leaving Barcelona in summer 2021.

He was a key figure as PSG won the Ligue 1 title in his debut season and has continued to provide regular game-changing contributions for the French side in 2022/23.

Messi's World Cup triumph defined his year, however, as he lit up the game's grandest stage and lifted the trophy he coveted above all others.

Messi produced a virtuoso display as Argentina and France contested the most dramatic World Cup final of all-time. He scored twice and was also on target in the decisive penalty shootout.

Having suffered a shock opening-day defeat to Saudi Arabia, Argentina's World Cup hopes were hanging by a thread when they faced Mexico in their second group-stage game.

The game was deadlocked at 0-0 midway through the second half when Messi made the breakthrough with a precise low drive to ignite his nation's tournament.

What they said about Messi...

"I am honoured to train him and see him play. It's something exciting because every time you see him play, it's a huge source of motivation for his team-mates, the people, the whole world. Whether Messi is the greatest player of all time… Sometimes as Argentinians it of course looks like we say that just because we are Argentinian. Maybe it is selfish… I don't have any doubt saying he is the best in history." Lionel Scaloni, Argentina head coach.

"If he [Messi] had not won the World Cup, my opinion about what he has done for world football, it wouldn't have changed absolutely anything. Of course, for him it's the final achievement of an incredible career. For me, I said many times, he is the best. It would be difficult to understand that a player can compete with what he has done in the last 50 to 70 years." Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager and Messi's former coach at Barcelona.

"This man's football banishes any rivalry. I saw many Brazilians – and people from all over the world – cheering for Messi in this electrifying World Cup final. He is a genius who, beyond being the star of the World Cup, has led an era." Ronaldo (O Fenomeno).

How the FIFA Best Men's Player award winner was decided

A total of 14 players were initially nominated for The Best FIFA Men's Player award, having been chosen by a panel of experts.

From this shortlist, votes were cast by men's national team coaches, men's national team captains, football journalists, and fans who voted on FIFA's official website. Voters made their first, second and third choices for the winner.

Points were given to nominees depending on where they were placed (five points for first, three for second and one for third).

Nominated national team captains could not vote for themselves.

Selections from the four voting groups – coaches, captains, journalists, and fans – each counted for 25 per cent of the total vote, irrespective of the number of voters from each group.

The Best FIFA Men's Player award was presented to the individual with the most points.

The voting procedure for The Best FIFA Men's Player Award was supervised by independent observers.