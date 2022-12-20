Lionel Messi shares video to show his journey of almost 30 years; pays tribute to Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi's illustrious journey in the world of football recently reached its zenith when the footballer picked the prestigious trophy at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Since his win, he has been sharing various posts about his journey. One such post was shared less than half an hour ago and it documents his journey of 30 years as a player. Besides sharing a video to show his various achievements since childhood, he also posted a heartwarming caption with a few lines dedicated to one of the greatest football players Diego Maradona.

Messi wrote the caption in Spanish. When translated, the first few lines read, "From Grandoli to the Qatar World Cup took almost 30 years. It was close to three decades when the ball gave me many joys and also some sorrows. I always had a dream of being a World Champion and I didn't want to stop trying, even knowing that maybe I would never give up."

While talking about Maradona he posted, "It's also from Diego who encouraged us from heaven. And of all those who spent the time always benching the National Team without looking so much at the result but the desire we always put into it, also when things didn't go as we wanted."

"Thank you very much from my heart! Let's go Argentina!!!" he wrote and concluded the post.

Since being shared, the post has gone viral and received close to 15 million views. Alongside, it has also gathered more than 1.1 million likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video, including some shared heart emoticons. A few also addressed him as GOAT (Greatest of all time).