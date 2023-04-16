Lionel Messi equals spectacular CR7 record

Lionel Messi, the standout forward for PSG, has recently hogged the limelight by reaching several significant career milestones. Earlier this month, against Nice, the 35-year-old scored his 1,000th club goal contribution, and yesterday night, he came even closer to shattering another outstanding record.

TBS Report
16 April, 2023, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 03:56 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Lionel Messi scored the third Paris Saint-Germain goal on Saturday against Lens to ensure a win over title rivals Lens. Messi got in on the act in the 40th minute after Mbappe backheeled the Argentine through to fire in at a tight angle and put PSG 3-0 up at the break.

Lionel Messi, the standout forward for PSG, has recently hogged the limelight by reaching several significant career milestones. Earlier this month, against Nice, the 35-year-old scored his 1,000th club goal contribution, and yesterday night, he came even closer to shattering another outstanding record.

He scored against Lens, bringing his total in Europe's top five leagues to 495 goals, matching arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

In 34 games in all competitions, he has contributed 18 assists in addition to his 21 goals. With the victory, PSG, under Christophe Galtier, increased their margin over Lens to nine points, accumulating 72 points from 31 games.

With 495 goals scored to date - 474 with Barcelona and 21 with PSG - Messi has won seven Ballon d'Or titles. Ronaldo has scored 495 goals, including 311 with Real Madrid, 103 with Manchester United, and 81 with Juventus.

 

