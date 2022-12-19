Lionel Messi dances on table with FIFA World Cup trophy in Argentina's wild dressing room celebration

Sports

Hindustan Times
19 December, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 12:41 pm

Lionel Messi dances on table with FIFA World Cup trophy in Argentina's wild dressing room celebration

After the match and the presentation ceremony, Messi led Argentina's wild dressing room celebration where he was seen dancing with the World Cup trophy on the table

Hindustan Times
19 December, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 12:41 pm
Lionel Messi dances on table with FIFA World Cup trophy in Argentina&#039;s wild dressing room celebration

It was a moment Argentina fans waited for 36 years. It was a moment Lionel Messi waited for his entire career. La Albiceleste on Sunday beat France in a dramatic FIFA World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium, winning 4-2 via penalty shootout after a score line of 3-3 at the end of extra time. After the match and the presentation ceremony, Messi led Argentina's wild dressing room celebration where he was seen dancing with the World Cup trophy on the table.

It was a trophy that had eluded him his illustrious career. Eight years back, he had led Argentina to the World Cup final, only to have his heartbroken by Mario Gotze's extra-time winner. But he was not denied in Qatar, on the final night of his World Cup career, as he ended on a high.

After the match, Messi and his teammates was seen celebrating the trophy haul in the dressing room. Messi was dancing with the trophy in his hand before he got up on the table. He was then joined by Lautaro Martinez who as well got up on the table to dance. The rest of the teammates gathered around the table singing loudly as former teammates Sergio Aguero filmed the entire celebration.

Talking about the final, Argentina had taken a 2-0 in the first half with Messi converting an early penalty before Angel Di Maria struck the second. Argentina maintained the lead through the majority of the second half before Kylian Mbappe inspired a stunning comeback to struck twice in a space of just 97 seconds, thereby forcing an extra time.

The brilliance of Messi once again put Argentina ahead in the second set of extra time before Mbappe equalised yet again to take the game to the penalties. Argentina eventually won 4-2 with Emiliano Martinez making a crucial save.

Lionel Messi / FIFA World Cup / Argentina

