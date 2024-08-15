Limitless Kylian Mbappe aims 50-goal season after Super Cup opener vs Atalanta; Ancelotti, Modric smash records too

Real Madrid eased past the UEFA Europa League winners 2-0 to become the most successful team in Super Cup's history. The record-time UEFA Champions League winners signed Mbappe as a free agent in the lead-up to the new season. After a quiet first half against the Serie A club in Warsaw, Mbappe announced himself with a powerful strike into the top corner from Jude Bellingham's clever pass in the 68th minute of the game.

Dream debut? Check. Goal? Check. First trophy? Check. Kylian Mbappe ticked all the right boxes in his sensational debut for Real Madrid as Carlo Ancelotti's men kickstarted the new season with a comfortable win over Atalanta on Thursday. Goals from Toni Kroos' successor, Fede Valverde, and debutant Mbappe powered Real Madrid to their record sixth UEFA Super crown at the National Stadium in Warsaw.

Real Madrid eased past the UEFA Europa League winners 2-0 to become the most successful team in Super Cup's history. The record-time UEFA Champions League winners signed Mbappe as a free agent in the lead-up to the new season. After a quiet first half against the Serie A club in Warsaw, Mbappe announced himself with a powerful strike into the top corner from Jude Bellingham's clever pass in the 68th minute of the game.

Limitless Mbappe aims 50-goal debut season at Real Madrid

An emotional Mbappe was asked about netting 50 goals in his debut season following his memorable debut for Real Madrid. "We are at Real Madrid, we have no limit, if I can score 50, then 50, but the most important thing is winning and improving as a team, because we will win as a team," Mbappe told Movistar.

At Real Madrid, you always have to win!

Mbappe was handed the famous No.9 jersey at Real Madrid. The iconic jersey was previously worn by club legends - Ronaldo Luis Nazario de Lima, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema."It was a great night, I've been waiting for this moment for a long time. To play with this shirt, with this badge, for these fans, it's a gift for me. We won a trophy too, that's very important, we know that here we always have to win and I am very happy," Mbappe added.

Mbappe joined Bellingham on the list of players scoring goals for Real Madrid on their debut. Interestingly, Mbappe was not the only player who enjoyed a "great night" at Warsaw. Madrid's first title triumph of the new season paved the way for manager Ancelotti to equal former Los Blancos coach - Miguel Munoz.

Ancelotti and Munoz have won joint-record 14 titles at Real Madrid. The veteran Italian also surpassed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to become the most successful head coach in the tournament's history. Ancelotti won two Super Cups with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007. With Real Madrid, head coach Ancelotti lifted the famous trophy in 2014, 2022 and 2024.

Records galore for club legend Luka Modric, who played his record sixth Super Cup with right-back Dani Carvajal. Modric and Carvajal hold the record for joint-most appearances at the Super Cup. The iconic duo also has the most wins (5) in the elite tournament. With 27 trophies, Modric also became the most decorated player in Real Madrid's history.

 

